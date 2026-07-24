Koo Jun-yup and the late Seo Hee-won had planned a fresh start in Korea, secretly transferring 500 million won

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] It has been reported that Clon's Koo Jun-yup and the late Seo Hee-won had planned to make a new start in Korea.

On the 22nd, local media outlets including Mirror Media and ETtoday reported that "Koo Jun-yup and Seo Hee-won had planned to move to Korea with their two children."

According to the reports, Seo Hee-won was under severe stress because of her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei's repeated misconduct. He was said to have emotionally pressured her by, while drunk, trying to break into her home without permission and threatening to spread rumors that Seo Hee-won and her sister, Seo Hee-je, were addicted to drugs.

In the end, Seo Hee-won planned to move to Korea with Koo Jun-yup and secretly transferred assets worth about TWD 10 million, or roughly 450 million won, to Korea. She also looked into schools for the children as she prepared for the move in earnest. She asked her mother, who had been managing her assets, to return the funds, but her mother strongly opposed the move to Korea and refused to release the money. During this process, Seo Hee-won clashed with her mother and was preparing to transfer ownership of a luxury mansion on the grounds of the National Gallery in an effort to appease her.

After learning of this, Wang Xiaofei became very anxious and tried to contact Seo Hee-won, but she refused to communicate with him directly.

However, all of those plans were scrapped after Seo Hee-won suddenly died during a trip to Japan in February last year. Her children are currently living with Wang Xiaofei, who has custody, and Seo Hee-won's mother was reportedly forced out of the mansion on the National Gallery grounds by Wang Xiaofei. He said he had arranged for her to stay there, but reports said he actually demanded a monthly rent of TWD 500,000, or about 22.6 million won.

Koo Jun-yup has stopped all activities since Seo Hee-won's death. He visits Jinbao Mountain every day to pay his respects and spend time in remembrance.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.