"Cha Eun-woo, Who Paid 13 Billion Won in Taxes, Shows Fuller Cheeks in Recent Update... 'Corporal Lee Dong-min' Smiles Ahead of Discharge"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] A recent update on ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun-woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, has been revealed during his military service. His more mature appearance and solid physique drew attention.

Gayageum player Shin Sua posted a photo on her social media on the 24th, along with the caption, "With Corporal Lee Dong-min," and shared images from a regular concert by the Ministry of National Defense Gugak Band, as well as a backstage snapshot.

In the released photos, Cha Eun-woo appeared in a military band uniform with a short haircut. His stronger build and bulked-up physique from military life, along with his unchanged handsome looks, drew an enthusiastic response from fans.

Shin Sua also expressed her admiration while recalling the stage she shared with Cha Eun-woo.

She said, "I have been a fan since my first year of high school, and it was such an honor and a joy to be able to perform on the same stage through a truly unexpected encounter." She added, "Thank you for taking photos and letting me take them too. I'm a successful fan!"

Cha Eun-woo enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the ROKA in July last year and is currently serving in the military band. He has been carrying out his service diligently and is set to be discharged in January next year. Their joint performance was held on the 23rd at Yeakdang Hall at the National Gugak Center in Seocho-gu, Seoul, as part of the 2026 Ministry of National Defense Gugak Band Regular Concert.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo came under suspicion of tax evasion in January after the National Tax Service notified him of an income tax assessment in the 20 billion won range. He paid the full amount of the additional tax in April, and his actual payment was later reported to be around 13 billion won after some of the corporate tax and value-added tax he had already paid were recognized as double taxation and refunded.

Through his social media, he said, "I am taking this matter very seriously," adding, "If there was anything I failed to review carefully enough, I take full responsibility for it." He continued, "For any reason, I will not evade responsibility by saying I 'didn't know' or that it was 'someone else's decision.'"

Regarding allegations that he saved on taxes through a management contract with a corporation founded by his mother, he said, "The corporation was established as part of the process for stable activities," but added, "I take full responsibility for the shortcomings in that process."

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.