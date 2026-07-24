Kim Hye-soo Shows Rare Tracksuit Look, Teases a Glimpse of 'The Affair Is Not the Problem Now'

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actor Kim Hye-soo shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set ahead of the release of her new project.

On the 24th, Kim Hye-soo posted several photos on her social media without adding any caption. The images showed her in a relaxed, natural state as she prepared for filming. While getting her hair styled, she held a large sandwich in one hand, closed her eyes, and smiled, creating a laid-back mood. In another photo, she walked along a quiet road in an oversized tracksuit and flashed a bright smile. Her effortless charm and cheerful expression drew attention.

Fans responded with comments such as, "She's a beauty even on set," "She looks adorable eating bread," and "I can't wait for the drama."

Kim Hye-soo will meet viewers through the Coupang Play series 'The Affair Is Not the Problem Now,' which will be released on the 31st. The black comedy follows a popular influencer couple who have built their image on a happy family life and a neighboring doctor couple in divorce proceedings, as they become entangled in a huge secret that makes even infidelity seem trivial. Kim Hye-soo plays Kyung-hee, the CEO of an interior design company and a popular influencer, and stars alongside Cho Yeo-jeong, Jihoon Kim, and Kim Jae-chul.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.