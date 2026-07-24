Mija's mother Jun Sung-ae reveals bruises spreading across her arm after bathroom fall... tense moments when the 119 emergency number responded

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Jun Sung-ae drew sympathy after revealing dark bruises that spread across her entire arm following a serious slip in the bathroom.

On the 24th, her daughter, comedian Mija, posted a photo on social media, saying, "The bruises keep spreading."

The photo showed Jun Sung-ae's arm covered in dark bruising after the accident. The bruises spreading across her entire arm underscored how serious the fall had been, and her noticeably thinner appearance added to viewers' concern.

Jun Sung-ae also shared her condition by taking a selfie with her daughter Mija and lifting her bruised arm into the air. In response, Mija playfully said, "I guess you can stop showing your arm now," highlighting their cheerful mother-daughter chemistry.

Earlier, on the 20th, Mija shocked viewers by revealing on social media that her mother Jun Sung-ae had slipped in the bathroom and been badly hurt.

She said, "Everyone, please be careful in the bathroom. The 119 emergency number came to our house in the early hours yesterday, and it was chaos." She added, "I can laugh about it now, but my mother slipped backward while washing her hair, hit her head hard on the sink, and collapsed on the bathroom floor, unable to get up," describing the tense moments at the time.

Fortunately, detailed tests showed no major problems. Mija said, "The CT results showed that her brain is fine, but she developed a lump the size of a fist," and added, "It was a night of a lot of tears and a lot of shock. All the things I had done wrong to my mother flashed before my eyes," revealing how shaken she was.

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actor Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae, and she married comedian Kim Tae-hyun in 2022.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.