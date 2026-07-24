"I Didn't Go to Prison": First-Generation BJ Kim Eve Makes a Sudden Comeback After Five Years, Overcoming Debt

[Sportschosun Park A-ram reporter] Kim Eve, whose real name is Kim So-jin and who worked as a first-generation internet broadcaster, is returning to viewers through YouTube.

On the 23rd, Kim Eve announced her comeback on social media, saying, "I reopened an account that had been private for four to five years," and added, "I don't have many photos, but I want to start again now."

She went on to say, "I had been broadcasting on PandaTV, but I went through a difficult time for various reasons," and noted, "From now on, I plan to continue broadcasting mainly on YouTube." Her first live stream is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on the 24th.

Kim Eve rose to fame in the early days of AfreecaTV and became one of the platform's best-known female BJs. However, her activities were halted after a controversy over financial issues surfaced in 2021.

At the time, she was accused of borrowing money from subscribers and fellow BJs to fund gambling-related games.

The controversy deepened after reports said that the unpaid amount had reached about 92.9 million won, including purchases made with a victim's credit card.

Later, as rumors spread that she had been sentenced to prison, Kim Eve directly denied them, saying, "I did not go to prison," and added, "I acknowledge what I did wrong, and I am continuing to repay my debts."

Born in 1983, Kim Eve plans to resume content creation with this YouTube comeback.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.