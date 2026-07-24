Yoon Hye-jin's Palm-Sized 'Tiny Bikini' Stuns the Crew: "You'd Be in Trouble If You Swam in That"

[Sportschosun] Ballerina Yoon Hye-jin unveiled the much-talked-about 'clingy swimsuit.'

On the 23rd, a video titled "Listen carefully.. summer is all about the gear. I brought rain boots, sunglasses, and flip-flops" was uploaded to Yoon Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

Yoon Hye-jin said she would introduce her summer essentials. After recommending sunglasses and accessories, she added, "What you need for a trip is a swimsuit. I bought this when I went to Bali. It's the famous clingy swimsuit," as she pulled out one palm-sized bikini after another.

When the production crew reacted in surprise, saying, "That's way too risky," Yoon Hye-jin replied, "You'd be in trouble if you swam in something like this. When you're tanning, it has to be just barely there. If the straps are too big or too thick, you'll get tan lines, so you have to wear something small, something palm-sized. But you should do it somewhere with no Koreans around, like on some island, and tan there."

She then said she had bought another swimsuit, adding, "This is totally my style. You really have to get a deep tan before wearing this one. It's neon," as she pulled out a bold neon pink bikini.

Yoon Hye-jin also revealed the secret behind her daring fashion choices, saying, "I wear pretty things like this as underwear. I wear them backless so all the straps show. Soon, there will probably be a day when I wear this with jeans too."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.