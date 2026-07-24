Kang Ji-young Shares Video of the Late Goo Hara, Saying, "Happy 18th Anniversary"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Kara member Kang Ji-young touched fans' hearts by marking the group's 18th debut anniversary while also expressing her longing for the late Goo Hara.

On the 24th, Kang Ji-young tagged Han Seung-yeon's account on her social media and wrote, "Happy birthday♥" to celebrate the leader's birthday.

She then shared a video showing Goo Hara during her lifetime and added a brief message: "Happy 18th anniversary to us too." The video showed a young Goo Hara smiling brightly, leaving viewers deeply moved.

Although she offered no further explanation, it is understood that she was remembering the time they spent together on Kara's 18th debut anniversary and expressing her enduring longing for the member who passed away before the others.

Kara debuted on March 29, 2007, as a four-member group consisting of Park Gyu-ri, Han Seung-yeon, Kim Seong-hee, and Nicole Jung. After Kim Seong-hee left in 2008, Goo Hara and Kang Ji-young joined, turning the group into a five-member act. In 2014, Nicole Jung and Kang Ji-young departed, and Heo Young-ji was added, bringing Kara back to a four-member lineup.

Meanwhile, Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, in 2019. She was 28. At the time, she was locked in a legal dispute with her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong-bum over a revenge porn case and an assault case, which made the shock among fans even greater.

Kara reunited in 2022 to mark its 15th debut anniversary, and with the return of former members Nicole Jung and Kang Ji-young, the group has once again come together as a five-member act, actively promoting in both Korea and Japan.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.