♥ Han Chang Took the Photo Himself... Jang Young-ran Stuns in a Revealing Monokini: "How High Did It Go?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran showed off her unchanged figure by sharing swimsuit photos taken during a family trip to Jeju Island.

Jang Young-ran recently posted several photos from her trip to Jeju Island on her personal account.

She wrote, "My husband has now become a master at taking photos," adding, "He handles everything on his own. Thank you for all your hard work. You are the best husband. Thank you. On a family trip to Jeju Island, I am still keeping up with my diet."

In the released photos, Jang Young-ran poses in a black monokini against the backdrop of a hotel pool. The cutout waist design and high-cut style of the swimsuit further highlighted her slim waist and toned legs.

She completed the resort look with sunglasses, a hat, and high heels, while also sharing a photo of her husband Han Chang focusing on the shoot, revealing the couple's warm affection.

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran married Han Chang, a Korean medicine doctor, in 2009, and the couple has one son and one daughter. After losing about 21 kilograms through exercise and diet management, she has continued to draw attention for her disciplined self-care. She is currently active on her YouTube channel, "Class A Jang Young-ran," and in various broadcast programs.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.