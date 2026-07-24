Jung Sung-ho Recovers from 'Severe Pain' Caused by Kidney Stones, Spotted in Bright Spirits with Kyung Malgeum

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Comedian Jung Sung-ho, who had been hospitalized for treatment after suffering from kidney stones, has been seen doing well.

Jung Sung-ho's wife, Kyung Malgeum, posted several photos on her social networking service on the 24th, along with the message, "My iPhone has been acting up, so I went to buy an iPad, but I almost fainted when I saw the price," and "The induction stove we've used at home for 10 years also broke, so I guess I need to buy a new induction stove first."

The released photos showed Kyung Malgeum and Jung Sung-ho enjoying a meal together after finishing their shopping. The two smiled brightly as they took a friendly selfie in front of a large bowl of noodles. In particular, Jung Sung-ho, who had recently shared news of his hospitalization for kidney stones, drew attention with a much brighter expression. Wearing a gray T-shirt, he flashed a wide smile at the table, appearing to have recovered his health. In another photo, he was seen wearing a mask and picking up a drink, while Kyung Malgeum added a playful caption: "I said I was on a diet, and my husband said, 'Do you even know the definition of a diet?'" The post drew laughter. Kyung Malgeum also shared a photo of the two sitting side by side and enjoying their meal. The couple showed their unchanged affection as they dined out in a relaxed atmosphere.

Earlier, Jung Sung-ho had reportedly been hospitalized and treated for kidney stones, worrying fans. After later sharing news of his discharge, he was seen spending his daily life with a bright face, and fans responded with relief.

Meanwhile, Jung Sung-ho and Kyung Malgeum have five children. They continue to share their cheerful family life through social networking service and television, earning much love from the public.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.