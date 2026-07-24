Seo Ji-seung Gave Birth to Lee Si-eon’s Child... Their Look-Alike Appearance Earns a "Mini Husband" Nickname

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Actress Seo Ji-seung shared a glimpse of her daily life with her two-month-old son and mentioned how much he resembles her husband, actor Lee Si-eon.

On the 24th, Seo Ji-seung posted several black-and-white photos on her personal account with the brief caption, "Me and my smaller brother."

The photos showed Seo Ji-seung holding her son in her arms and spending affectionate time with him.

She welcomed her first son in May, and even two months after giving birth, she drew attention for her unchanged beauty and calm presence.

In particular, Seo Ji-seung amused fans by describing her son as her "smaller brother." The nickname appears to reflect how closely the child resembles her husband, Lee Si-eon.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung married in December 2021 and welcomed their first son this year, five years after their wedding.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.