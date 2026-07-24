Yoon Hye-jin Shows Off a Handful of Luxury Rings from C Company... Shares Gifts Received from Uhm Tae-woong for Every Anniversary

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Ballerina Yoon Hye-jin revealed a collection of luxury rings gifted by her husband, actor Uhm Tae-woong, on every wedding anniversary.

On the 23rd, a video titled "Listen carefully.. summer is all about the right gear" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Yoon Hye-jin's What see TV."

In the video, Yoon drew attention when she pulled out a luxury ring from C company while introducing her summer essentials that she uses often.

She said, "I have a lot from the Coco Chanel line," as she introduced the staple pieces she has collected every year on her wedding anniversary.

When the production team asked, "Should we buy one now?" Yoon replied, "Don't buy it. If it were the first release, I would buy it, but the price has gone up too much. It keeps going up," offering practical advice.

Yoon also drew laughter when she candidly said, "I didn't buy all of these at once," adding, "Every year on our wedding anniversary, I would say, 'Honey, come here. That's the one. Buy it.'"

Wearing the rings she received from Uhm Tae-woong, Yoon said, "They are very feminine and versatile. They also look great when layered with the pieces I already have," expressing her satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and the couple has a daughter, Jion. The family previously appeared on the KBS2 variety show "Superman Is Back" and won much love from viewers. Yoon now shares glimpses of her daily life through social media and YouTube. After pausing her ballet career following marriage and childbirth, she is set to return to the stage in August for the first time in about 10 years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.