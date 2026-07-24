Lee Haneul Fires Back at Mockery Over 'Hardship,' Brags About His Money: "The Jeju GD Cafe Site Was Also My Land, I Own 2,000 Pyeong"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] DJ DOC's Lee Haneul lashed out at people mocking him over financial hardship.

On the 23rd, Lee Haneul uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled "Was the Jeju Island GD Cafe on Lee Haneul's Land?"

While out fishing, Lee Haneul said, "My land is in Daepyeong-ri, Jeju Island." He added, "Let me put it this way. There are people who do not know much about my land, people who think I have no land, people who think I am bluffing, and people who think, 'Lee Haneul should not have any land.' To those people, I want to say that the 2,000 pyeong next to the place where I got married in Jeju Island is my land."

He then worried, "Will people say I'm showing off again?" Lee Haneul continued, "There are people who keep not believing what I say, twisting it, attacking me, and saying, 'You don't have any money. You said you're struggling financially.' So I'm telling you this. The land where the GD Cafe in Jeju Island and the GD Cafe in Aewol-eup were built was my land. That's why I sold that land and moved here."

Lee Haneul said, "Still, if you think I'm struggling financially and want to help me, I would be grateful and able to make a living thanks to you." He added, "I don't have a lot of money. How much could it be? If you help me a lot, I would truly appreciate it. Thanks to you, I can get by."

In response to a fan who told him to "be humble," he said, "I want to be humble, but those far-right guys keep saying, 'He's struggling financially. You don't have any money.' So I just did a fact check for you. But I will be humble from now on."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.