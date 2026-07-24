47-Year-Old Han Da-gam Still Slim at Seven Months Pregnant... Kim Gu-ra Says, "You Can't Even Tell" (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Han Da-gam candidly shared the process of becoming pregnant and gave an update on her happy life as an expectant mother.

On the 23rd, MBC's Radio Star released a preview video titled "<Miracle Class> Special 260729 Broadcast #Yoon Mira #Gangnam #Han Da-gam #Park Ji-hyun." The episode will feature Yoon Mira, Gangnam, Han Da-gam, and Park Ji-hyun in a "Miracle Class" special.

That day, Han Da-gam said, "I'm due to give birth around the end of September," and joked that she was the "oldest," sharing how she felt about becoming an expectant mother.

In particular, Han Da-gam appeared in a white shirt and a long checkered skirt and said she was "seven months pregnant," but she surprised everyone by maintaining a figure so slim that her pregnancy was hardly noticeable. Kim Gu-ra, seeing this, exclaimed, "You can't tell at all," and the other cast members also could not hide their surprise.

Kim Gu-ra then carefully asked, "How many tries did it take?" and Han Da-gam replied, "Once," sending a buzz through the studio.

Han Da-gam also expressed gratitude, saying she had received many congratulations after sharing the news of her pregnancy.

"I've never received so many congratulatory calls before," she said. "So many people blessed us."

She then drew laughter by playfully revealing, "But Kim Gu-ra and Kim Gook-jin were the only ones who didn't contact me."

In response, Kim Gu-ra promised, "I'll definitely go to the first-birthday party. Even if the sky falls, I'll be there," and Han Da-gam and the other cast members burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman in 2020 and recently announced her pregnancy after six years of marriage, drawing widespread congratulations. Born in 1980, she became pregnant at 47 and has attracted attention, with childbirth expected this fall.

Kim Sohee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.