"Already Good Parents" Park Wi and Song Ji-eun Share Loving Looks at Their Niece, Sending Fans Into a Frenzy Over Their Future Child

YouTuber Park Wi and singer Song Ji-eun shared a heartwarming video call with their niece.

On the 24th, Park Wi posted a short video on his social networking service along with the caption, "Inha, do you like big uncle or big auntie better?"

The video showed Park Wi and Song Ji-eun video-calling their niece. The child held a smartphone tightly with both hands and looked into the camera, while Park Wi and Song Ji-eun pressed their faces close together and smiled brightly. When Park Wi asked, "Do you like big uncle?" Song Ji-eun also looked at the niece with a playful expression. The couple burst into laughter at every little reaction from the child, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere. Their affectionate gaze and wide smiles as they looked at their niece drew attention. The uncle and aunt seemed completely disarmed in front of the child, making viewers smile as well.

Fans reacted with comments such as, "They already feel like good parents," "Their eyes are full of love when they look at their niece," and "I’m even more excited to see their future child."

Meanwhile, Park Wi and Song Ji-eun recently appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" and honestly shared their plans to try in vitro fertilization this year, drawing strong support. Park Wi said, "I had realistic concerns, but I gained the courage to believe that a child can be raised with love," while Song Ji-eun also expressed her affection for children.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.