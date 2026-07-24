If a celebrity's swimsuit were accidentally pulled off... Lawyer says damages could be claimed (Cultwo Show)

Kim Tae-gyun (left/Yonhap News Agency), Kang Seung-yoon

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] On the Cultwo Show, the legal responsibility for an exposure incident at a swimming pool came up for discussion.

On the July 24 broadcast of SBS Power FM's "Cultwo Show," singer Kang Seung-yoon and lawyer Shin Yoo-jin appeared as guests and talked about a range of legal scenarios.

When Ateez's "BAD" played that day, Kang Seung-yoon referred to the lyric "I don't even know, flailing around" and posed a scenario: "What kind of punishment could someone face if they were flailing in a swimming pool and deliberately pulled off another person's swimsuit?"

DJ Kim Tae-gyun then suggested, "If there was intent and the victim felt humiliated, couldn't it be defamation?"

However, lawyer Shin Yoo-jin drew a line, saying, "It is difficult to see this as defamation." Kang Seung-yoon also said, "Wouldn't this be more likely to become an issue related to a sex crime?" and Kim Tae-gyun agreed.

Shin Yoo-jin explained, "This kind of situation is judged not under defamation law, but in the area of sex crimes," adding, "If physical contact was used to pull off the swimsuit, a charge of indecent assault could be established."

She added, "If the lower body was fully exposed and people nearby saw it, public indecency could also become an issue. If someone filmed the scene, crimes related to illegal filming could also apply."

Kim Tae-gyun then asked, "What if it was not intentional but a mistake, and the victim was a celebrity whose image was damaged?"

Shin Yoo-jin explained, "Intent is an important factor in criminal punishment, but civil liability can be different." She added, "If a mistake causes the other person humiliation or mental harm, it could be grounds for a damages claim." She went on to say, "Even if you embarrassed someone by mistake, you can still be held responsible for it."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.