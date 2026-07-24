"My Advisor Was Hong Sang-soo": 'Honorary Brit' Reveals Surprising Background as a Konkuk University Film Major

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] YouTuber Jinkyung Paik, known as 'Honorary Brit,' spoke candidly about why she left Korea and decided to study in the United States.

In a video released on the YouTube channel 'ChimChakMan' on the 23rd, Paik appeared and talked about what led her to live in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as stories from her college years.

That day, Paik said, "I didn't go to the United Kingdom because of my husband," adding, "At first, I went there on a working holiday." She went on to say, "Actually, I went to the United States before I went to the United Kingdom," and confessed, "I was studying film at Konkuk University when I left for escape study abroad." She added honestly, "I didn't want to stay in Korea. Sometimes you just want to run away, don't you?" and said, "I also wanted to go there and date someone."

She also explained why she enrolled in Konkuk University’s Department of Film. "I went there based on my scores. My father said I had to attend a well-known university," she recalled. "I failed both my first and second choices, and got in through the waiting list for my third choice."

But she said college life was different from what she had expected. Paik said, "I liked music and art, but making films was really hard. I wasn't even that interested in movies to begin with." Referring to her then-advisor, Hong Sang-soo, she said, "Everyone was making films like Professor Hong Sang-soo's," and added, "I thought, 'I want to make blockbusters.'" In the end, Paik chose to study in the United States because she wanted to experience Hollywood. "Originally, I planned to stay for only about three months, but I liked it so much that I ended up living there for three to four years," she said.

Meanwhile, Paik runs the YouTube channel 'Honorary Brit,' where she introduces life in the United Kingdom, local culture, and her everyday experiences abroad.

Jo Min-jeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.