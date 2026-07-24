Park Hye-kyung of 'Love After Divorce 5' Reveals Shocking Reason for Divorce: "My Ex-Husband Hid His Diabetes and Took Injections in the Bathroom Every Day"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Park Hye-kyung of 'Love After Divorce 5' has revealed the shocking reason behind her divorce.

On the 22nd, a video titled "The chilling secret my ex-husband hid" was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Jung Ho-geun, a former actor turned shaman.

After reading Park Hye-kyung's fortune, Jung Ho-geun said, "You have a fate that means you really need to be careful when meeting men. Why do you have such a strong desire for men?" He then added, "You are the kind of person who gets told, 'You like men too much.' Have you ever thought that you can only be happy if you meet a man who is fully complete?"

In response, Park Hye-kyung said, "I couldn't do that before. In the past, if someone said they liked me, I was so happy. I think I followed people who liked me a lot. I gave everything as gifts."

She then brought up her previous marriage. Park Hye-kyung said, "We lived together for five months after moving into our newlywed home before the wedding, and then for three months after the wedding. He broke my trust. He hid that he was sick," shocking viewers.

Park Hye-kyung continued, "I was told he was a kidney transplant patient because he had taken herbal medicine, which put strain on his kidneys. His family opposed the marriage at first, but my parents also really liked him, and I liked him too. I thought that if his kidneys had been damaged by herbal medicine, it would be fine as long as he managed his health properly. So I overcame the opposition and got married, but it turned out he had been suffering from diabetes since he was young. He hid the fact that he had diabetes from the time we were dating until the end of our three-month married life."

Park Hye-kyung said, "He had to get a kidney transplant because of diabetes, and even after the transplant, he was taking insulin four times a day: once after breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and then another insulin shot once every 24 hours. But even though we were living together, I had no idea. He did it in the bathroom. I had no idea he had diabetes, so I never even thought he was taking insulin."

After learning about her ex-husband's condition, Park Hye-kyung said, "At first, I was so stunned, confused, and even a little angry. But later, as time passed and I calmed down, I started to cry. If the reason he couldn't tell me was that he was afraid I would break up with him because of it, I wondered how anxious he must have been all that time, worrying about being found out. I feel hurt and heartbroken."

As for why she ultimately decided to divorce, Park Hye-kyung explained, "I believe a marriage should be equal, but he seemed unable to tolerate that. He always had to be above me. If it seemed like things were leaning even slightly toward my side, he couldn't stand it."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.