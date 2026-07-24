Lee Tak-soo, Lee Jong-hyuk's Son, Stole the Show at His Professional Stage Debut in Front of His Father... With His Tall Frame, He Looks Born to Be an Actor

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Lee Tak-soo, the son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, drew attention with his warm visuals, which closely resemble his father, and his steady stage presence, proving his potential as an actor.

On the 24th, Lee Tak-soo shared a post uploaded by an acquaintance on his SNS.

The photo showed Lee Tak-soo taking the stage for the curtain call after a performance of the play "Dead Poets Society," which opened on the 18th.

Dressed in a school uniform costume from the play, Lee Tak-soo strode to the center of the stage and spread both arms wide to greet the audience. His expression, full of pride and emotion after finishing the performance, reflected his seriousness as an actor.

In particular, Lee Tak-soo caught the eye with his sharp features and tall frame, which strongly resemble his father. An acquaintance also cheered him on, saying, "You are really made for the stage," in support of his first professional stage debut.

Earlier, his father Lee Jong-hyuk also attended his son's performance in person. Lee Jong-hyuk shared his son's profile photo displayed at the theater and said, "Congratulations on your professional stage debut. I hope you grow into a great actor. All I see is Tak-soo."

Meanwhile, Lee Jong-hyuk previously appeared with his two sons, Tak-soo and Jun-su, on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Dad! Where Are We Going?," where they won viewers' affection.

Lee Tak-soo and Lee Jun-su are following in their father Lee Jong-hyuk's footsteps as they pursue their dreams of becoming actors. Lee Jong-hyuk graduated from the Department of Performing Arts, Acting major, at Seoul Institute of the Arts, while Lee Tak-soo is currently enrolled in the Department of Theater at Dongguk University. Lee Jun-su has also taken a step closer to his dream of becoming an actor by entering the Department of Theater at Chung-Ang University as a freshman for the 2026 academic year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.