Kim Young-hee Ends Up in the ER After Extreme Diet: "I Gave Up After Drinking Only Protein Shakes and Getting an IV"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Young-hee admitted that her extreme diet even sent her to the emergency room.

On the 24th, a video titled "Let's Not Get Heatstroke: Can You Boost Your Health for 14,000 Won?" was uploaded to Lee Hye-jung's YouTube channel.

Lee Hye-jung invited her close friend, comedian Kim Young-hee, and decided to serve her a homemade nourishing meal. Kim, who said she often eats Lee's home-style dishes, was deeply moved and said, "When I was pregnant, she brought all the ingredients and made me stir-fried rice cakes with oil. I really love that dish. She also made dakbokkeumtang for me. It was truly the best. She made plenty and brought it over."

The dish Lee prepared was chicken breast and abalone kongguksu. After grinding peanuts, Lee said, "I'll add the soy milk you were going to use for your diet," but Kim Young-hee surprised her by saying, "I'm not dieting anymore."

Kim explained why she gave up dieting, saying, "I tried it and ended up in the emergency room. I wasn't eating enough at all. I wasn't losing much weight, so I was on a diet where I ate two meals a day. I only drank protein shakes. Just twice a day. Not even for two full days. But I got irritable, and in the end I went to get an IV that day. So I thought, 'Let's just eat.'"

In response, Lee declared, "You can't diet like that. If you eat the healthy meals I make and have just one serving a day, you'll definitely lose weight." After eating Lee's kongguksu, Kim Young-hee exclaimed, "The seasoning is perfect. The broth is so delicious."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.