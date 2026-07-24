'96kg→41kg' Choi Jun-hee, 'Stretch marks all over her body'—how severe are they... "She must be prepared for stinging stares"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil and an active influencer, is garnering attention for candidly revealing the stretch marks remaining after her drastic weight loss.

On the 23rd, Choi Jun-hee lamented, "Today, I'm walking around with all my stretch marks exposed. I have to go around accepting the stinging stares. " Choi Jun-hee showcased a trendy style by matching loose-fitting pants with a crop top that revealed her waistline.

While her slim, toned figure caught the eye, she drew attention by not hiding the stretch marks that developed during her weight loss process, but revealing them as they were.

In particular, Choi Jun-hee is receiving a lot of attention for showing that she accepts her body as it is, even while being conscious of the gazes around her.

Rather than hiding her stretch marks, she honestly revealed them, confessing, "I have to go around accepting the stinging stares. " Choi Jun-hee has previously revealed that her weight once increased to 96kg due to her battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease.

Since then, she lost approximately 55kg through consistent diet management and exercise, garnering attention for dropping to a record low of 41kg. Recently, she has been maintaining a healthy weight while continuing her activities as an influencer and model. Rapid weight changes can leave various marks on the body.

A prime example is stretch marks. Stretch marks are a condition that occurs when the skin rapidly stretches or shrinks over a short period, damaging the elastic fibers and collagen fibers in the dermis.

They can appear due to various causes, such as pregnancy, puberty, increased muscle mass, or obesity, and often remain more distinct in cases of significant weight fluctuations over a short period. Choi Jun-hee has consistently shared her weight loss journey, diet plan, exercise methods, and even changes in her body shape through her social media.

This time, she is gaining empathy by candidly revealing even the stretch marks left after her successful weight loss, sharing not only her external transformation but also her realistic concerns without reservation. Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee has recently been actively continuing her activities as an influencer and model, communicating with fans through various fashion pictorials and social media content.

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee first became known to the public as the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late former baseball player Jo Sung-min.

She opened the possibility of a career in the entertainment industry by signing an exclusive contract with Y-Bloom in 2022, but terminated the contract after about three months and is currently active as an influencer. Recently, she opened a new chapter in her life by holding a wedding ceremony with her boyfriend, who is 11 years her senior and whom she has been dating for a long time.

Public interest continues as she shares her newlywed life and increasingly candid daily life. shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.