Son Dam-bi's Bold Gyaru Makeover Wins Fans Over... Her Minami Challenge Also Sets Off a Dance Frenzy

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi showed off her unexpected charm with a daring gyaru-style makeover.

On the 24th, Son Dam-bi posted a short video on her personal channel with the caption, "Yahhooooooo."

In the video, Son Dam-bi appeared in a gyaru look, wearing a blonde wig, a crop top, a mini skirt, and fur boots.

Heavy makeup and flashy accessories completed a look that was completely different from her usual polished image, giving her a striking presence.

In particular, Son Dam-bi drew attention by dancing along to the "parapara dance" that recently went viral through RESCENE member Minami.

After striking a gyaru peace pose, she moved to the rhythm with ease, showing the confidence and composure of a former dance singer.

Fans reacted enthusiastically, saying things like, "Son Dam-bi really knows how to pull off any concept," "She looks like she's in her 20s," and "It's great to see her dancing again."

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former speed skating national team member Lee Kyu-hyuk in 2022. After undergoing IVF treatment, she became pregnant and gave birth to a daughter, Hae-i, last year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.