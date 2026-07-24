Kim Ji-young and Nam Sung-jin's son has grown into a handsome young man, raising hopes of a third-generation acting family

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Kim Ji-young has shared an update on her son, who has grown into a handsome young man.

On the 24th, Kim Ji-young posted several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "My son is all grown up now♥".

In the released photos, her son drew attention with his striking looks, handsome enough to pass for an actor. He caught the eye with features that resemble both his mother, Kim Ji-young, and his father, Nam Sung-jin, as well as a charming eye smile.

Actor Lee Jong-hyuk commented, "He's a handsome guy," expressing his admiration. Other netizens also reacted with comments such as, "He's so handsome," "A great-looking young man," and "He looks just like his handsome dad."

Kyung-mok previously appeared on MBN's variety show "Modern Family," where he was loved for his cute looks. At the time, he said, "I want to become an actor and play the lead role," raising expectations for a third-generation acting family.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young married actor Nam Sung-jin in 2004. Nam is the son of the late actor Nam Il-woo and actress Kim Yong-rim, and the couple has one son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.