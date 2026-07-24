Kwon Ah-reum Confirms Romance with 4.14 Million-Subscriber YouTuber G Movie... A Couple with a 6-Year Age Gap Is Born

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Kwon Ah-reum (28) and film review creator G Movie (34, real name Na Hyun-gap), who has 4.14 million subscribers, have officially confirmed their relationship and gone public as a couple.

Look Media, Kwon Ah-reum's agency, said on the 24th, "It is true that Kwon Ah-reum and G Movie are dating."

However, the agency was cautious about when they began dating and how they met, saying, "As this is a private matter, it is difficult to disclose the details."

The two are said to have naturally deepened their relationship without worrying about public attention.

In particular, they have publicly followed each other's personal social media accounts, maintaining a mutual follow, which had already led fans to sense a romantic vibe.

As soon as dating rumors surfaced, they did not hide it and quickly acknowledged the relationship, giving rise to a new public couple in the entertainment industry.

Born in 1996, Kwon Ah-reum made her debut in a web drama in 2020 and has since built her profile as a rising actress through appearances in TVING's "To X Who Doesn't Love Me," tvN's "Missing: The Other Side 2," SBS's "The Killing Vote," MBC's "The Story of Park's Marriage Contract," JTBC's "Beyond the Bar," and KBS 2TV's "Last Summer."

Born in 1990, G Movie is six years older than Kwon Ah-reum and is one of Korea's leading creators, gaining huge popularity for his film and drama review content. With his sharp wit and polished editing, he now has 4.14 million subscribers and has established himself as a representative YouTuber in the film review field.

As news of the relationship spread between the rising actress and the major YouTuber, who overcame their six-year age gap, fans responded with messages such as "an unexpected combination," "they look good together," and "congratulations," cheering on their new beginning.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.