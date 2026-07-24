Shin Bong-seon Tears Up at Press Conference Remembering the Late Jeon Yoo-seong... "It Felt Like Losing My Father"

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Shin Bong-seon was moved to tears as she remembered the late Jeon Yoo-seong.

On the 24th, an offline press conference for the 14th Busan International Comedy Festival (BICF) was held at the Shocking K-POP Center in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

At the event, the organizing committee, led by executive chair Kim Jun-ho, along with performance teams, introduced this year's festival program.

That day, Shin Bong-seon personally explained the background behind staging the tribute performance "Jeon Yoo-seong Without Jeon Yoo-seong."

Shin Bong-seon said, "From my early 20s, when I was working at a theater troupe, he took such careful care of me and sincerely looked after his juniors," adding, "When he passed away, it felt like I had lost my father."

She went on to say, "I stayed with him for three days at the funeral, and that made me think even more, 'This is what a true adult looks like.'" In the end, she could not hold back her emotions and teared up.

Shin Bong-seon said, "I may never become as admirable an adult as he was, but I wanted to create this performance with the hope of doing something that could earn even a little praise," adding, "I hope 'Jeon Yoo-seong Show' continues in the future so that many people can remember and honor him through this meaningful stage."

Meanwhile, the 14th Busan International Comedy Festival will be held across Busan for 10 days from August 21 to 30.

This year's BICF will feature a variety of performances, including "Jeon Yoo-seong Without Jeon Yoo-seong," "Galgali Family," "Gag Concert," "Seoul Comedy All Stars," "Ongals," and "B-Class Hearing," among others.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.