"Single Mother" Sayuri's Son, Raised Alone, Shows Amazing Empathy... "He Picks Flowers Every Time He Sees Them and Gives Them to Me"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Sayuri Fujita warmed many hearts with a touching glimpse of her everyday life during a trip to Hawaii with her son, Zen.

On the 23rd, Sayuri Fujita shared photos from her Hawaii trip on social media, along with a post that said, "Ever since I told him that Mom likes flowers, he picks up any flowers he sees on the ground and gives them to me as a gift."

The released photos showed Sayuri Fujita and Zen enjoying their trip against the backdrop of Hawaii's beautiful scenery.

In particular, Zen melted hearts with his sweet gesture of picking up flowers one by one from the ground and handing them to his mother. They were not extravagant gifts, but the small flowers, filled with pure affection for his mother, left an even deeper impression.

Sayuri Fujita has also been widely loved for regularly sharing her daily life with Zen on social media.

She honestly shares not only her son's growth, but also the small joys and laughter of parenting, building a strong connection with fans.

This Hawaii trip also drew attention not for special tourist spots, but for the ordinary moments shared by mother and son.

Meanwhile, Sayuri Fujita gave birth to Zen in Japan in 2020 after receiving a sperm donation. She is currently raising Zen on her own while balancing broadcasting work and childcare, and she continues to receive steady love by sharing her bright and positive daily life through various entertainment programs and social media.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.