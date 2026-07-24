Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun Give Up on Their Dream of a Second Home... "We Want to Buy a Camper Van for Junbeom"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun have shifted their dream from a second home to a camper van.

On the 24th, a video titled "Finally, a Second House(?)" was released on the YouTube channel Hongssun TV. That day, Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun took their son Junbeom camping in a camper van and spent special time together as a family.

While enjoying the trip, Hong Hyun-hee asked, "What do you think about a second home?" Jey-ssun replied, "I don't think it's a bad idea. But given Hyun-hee's personality, I wouldn't recommend staying in one place all the time." He added, "If we buy a camper van, we can go here and there and travel freely, which is a big advantage, right?"

He went on to say that there are still many places in Korea they have never visited, and that being able to travel around those places is the biggest appeal of a camper van. He said he was more drawn to a camper van than a second home.

In particular, Jey-ssun also opened up about how his mindset has changed since becoming a parent as he watched Junbeom enjoy the camping trip.

He said, "I was watching Junbeom playing in the water while we were cooking doenjang-jjigae, and it suddenly hit me that I had reached the age my parents were at back then." He added, "It felt like I was now doing what I used to see my parents do when I was young."

He continued, "When I was young, I didn't get to make many memories like this, but thanks to Junbeom, I feel like I have another chance." He added emotionally, "We went on this trip to show it to our child, but I think I'm actually making more memories myself."

Even after spending a night camping, their affection for the camper van did not fade.

Jey-ssun said, "A camper van seems like a more realistic and practical option than a second home." He added, "I want to travel all over the country, going to the sea and the mountains."

Hong Hyun-hee also agreed, saying, "Junbeom really loves sleeping in the car." She added, "For the sake of our child, I thought we should go on trips like this more often." The couple then said, "Let's go to the sea next time," as they looked forward to another camping trip.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.