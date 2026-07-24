Byun Jung-soo Reveals a Large Two-Story Mansion with a Vast Garden... Yano Shiho Is Impressed by the Luxury Interior

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Actress Byun Jung-soo showed off her large two-story detached house with a spacious garden.

On the 24th, Yano Shiho's YouTube channel released a video titled "A Tour of My Close Friend Byun Jung-soo's Mansion (ft. 10 Years of Friendship)."

Somewhere in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, Yano Shiho said, "I'm going to my really close sister's house," and added, "It's been such a long time. I haven't been here in 10 years. The house is really big. Even after all this time, it still feels huge."

Yano Shiho said, "The house is amazing. This entrance is so enviable," as she looked at the large home.

Byun Jung-soo and her husband ran out barefoot to greet her. Byun Jung-soo joked, "My Korean hasn't improved that much."

Byun Jung-soo boasted about her spotless yard, saying, "I cleaned and tidied up even the yard because you were coming."

She recalled, "The last time you came was about 10 years ago. We spread out a mat here and had a party. That was when Sarang was still tiny."

When asked, "How did you become friends when you don't even speak the same language?" Byun Jung-soo replied, "Even without language, we understand each other through our eyes." Her husband added with a laugh, "They talked while each spoke Japanese and Korean."

Byun Jung-soo showed off the main house, which has an L-shaped layout, as well as the guesthouse. She introduced her pet dog, saying, "It has really become a 'dog' guest room."

Byun Jung-soo said she is happy with her current home, explaining, "You have to live brightly and work hard. I have no intention of moving to the city. It takes an hour and a half to get from here to Seoul, but I still like it. When I wake up in the morning, I can hear birds singing, and there are no car noises."

She also pointed out, "But there is one problem. The house price is exactly the same. It was the same 17 years ago, and it's the same now." Yano Shiho responded, "But I think this house would sell very well."

Byun Jung-soo laughed and said, "No one comes to look at the house. Do you want to buy it?"

Yano Shiho said, "Our house is owned outright, but its value has tripled." Byun Jung-soo then put a hand to her head and said, "Even though I just told you the house price hasn't gone up at all for 17 years, you're saying it has tripled?"

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.