Oh Yoon-ah, Who Remarried a Non-Celebrity, Reveals the Real Reason She Gained 6 kg: "I Gained It on Purpose Because It Was Too Hard"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok reporter] Actress Oh Yoon-ah revealed how she has been doing since her remarriage and said she intentionally gained weight for her health.

On the 24th, a video titled "Oh Yoon-ah's Work Mode Moment (Feat. Park Sae-mi)" was released on Oh Yoon-ah's YouTube channel.

That day, Oh Yoon-ah visited a TV station for filming of the tvN variety show "The Secret." While having a light meal in the waiting room, she said, "I don't know why I'm so tired. I only ever sleep five to six hours." She added, "I have to get Min ready for work in the morning, so I have to at least make him a simple meal," describing her busy daily life.

She also said her eating habits before filming had changed.

Oh Yoon-ah said, "In the past, I barely ate before drama shoots or broadcasts." She added, "But as I've gotten older, I need to eat at least a little. Otherwise, my brain just doesn't work properly."

She drew attention by revealing that she had deliberately gained weight for her health.

Oh Yoon-ah said, "I'm about 6 kg heavier now. I gained it on purpose because it was so hard." She added, "When I lost a lot of weight, I developed health problems. My eyes twitched, and my arm even dislocated."

She went on to say, "When I lost weight and stopped exercising, I didn't have the muscles to support my body, so my condition kept getting worse." She laughed and added, "So I focused on protein-rich meals and exercised, and my health improved a lot. But now, it's hard to lose weight again."

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah married in 2007 and had a son, Min, but divorced in 2015. She raised her son on her own afterward, and recently drew many congratulations after personally revealing on her YouTube channel that she had remarried a non-celebrity. She is now living with her husband after registering the marriage, but it is reported that they have not yet held a wedding ceremony.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.