Son Dam-bi, Lee Kyou-hyuk's wife, bursts out, saying, "I'm going crazy"... She drove through heavy rain and ended up in a panic

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi candidly opened up about the stress in her daily life and shared her own way of healing.

On the 24th, a video titled "What Happened When I Went to the Flower Market on a Rainy Day (My Face Is a Mess)" was released on the YouTube channel 'Dambi Son.'

That day, Son Dam-bi started her morning by organizing the refrigerator. She shared a glimpse of her ordinary routine, saying, "I was busy from the morning because I had a lot to clean up in the refrigerator."

She then looked around the house and confessed, "I don't think I bought that many things, so why is there so much stuff? It doesn't feel like I moved into this house that long ago, but the pile keeps growing, and it's really stressful."

To ease her frustration, Son Dam-bi chose to visit the Yangjae-dong Flower Market. She said, "Flowers are the best at times like this. I go to the Yangjae-dong Flower Market to refresh my mood and buy some pretty flowers," showing her excitement.

But as soon as she set off, she was caught off guard by a sudden downpour. While driving, Son Dam-bi laughed and said, "I'm going to buy pretty flowers, but it's raining. This isn't easy."

She then joked, "With this much rain, is it really right for me to go to the flower market? Is this really what healing is supposed to be? I'm going crazy," drawing sympathy with her down-to-earth reaction.

Son Dam-bi also revealed her own way of managing stress. She explained, "When I'm under too much stress, it's better to go to bed early. When I wake up in the morning, my mind feels much calmer than I expected."

She added, "I really love flowers, but they tend to be expensive at regular flower shops, so I often go to the Yangjae-dong Flower Market. I buy flowers I like and also exercise to change my mood."

In closing, Son Dam-bi said, "Every day can't be a good one. Still, I think it's important to make an effort to change your mood yourself," emphasizing the value of finding small moments of happiness in daily life.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi has been actively communicating with fans by steadily sharing her daily life, parenting, and hobbies through her YouTube channel.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.