780,000-subscriber mukbang YouTuber apologizes again over controversy over ordering in-flight meals 20 times: "It was unquestionably my fault"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Yuno, a mukbang YouTuber with about 780,000 subscribers, has apologized once again through a video and a handwritten letter over the controversy surrounding his "20 in-flight meal orders".

On the 23rd, a video titled "I Apologize" was posted on the YouTube channel "Yuno-Yuno." A handwritten apology was also uploaded to the YouTube community and social networking services the same day.

In the video, Yuno bowed his head and said, "First of all, I want to say I am sorry," adding, "I sincerely apologize to the flight attendants who took care of me, the passengers in the same cabin, and everyone else who may have felt uncomfortable because of this incident."

He continued, "When the issue was first raised, I could not fully accept my mistake." He added, "Over the past few days, I watched the original and edited versions again and reflected on my behavior. I clearly realized that I did not show enough consideration for the people in the same space and crossed the line. It was unquestionably my fault."

In his handwritten letter, he expressed even deeper remorse.

Yuno said, "What I should have thought about before views or how entertaining the video would be was showing enough consideration and respect for the space I was filming in and the people there with me." He added, "That is the basic rule, and I failed to follow it."

He also vowed, "From now on, I will think first about whether anyone might feel uncomfortable, just as much as I focus on making good videos." He added, "In public places or spaces shared with others, I will be even more careful in deciding whether to film and how to do it. I will show through my actions that the promise I am making now is not empty."

He also addressed criticism over his past videos. "I believe explaining each past situation one by one could blur the essence of the apology I need to make now," he said. "Rather than offering excuses right away, I think it is more important to acknowledge what I lacked and change my behavior."

In particular, he added, "I sincerely apologize to the Asiana Airlines flight attendant who was assigned to assist me at the time for having put her under pressure." He continued, "Although she responded kindly until the end, I once again apologize for not showing the consideration that matched that kindness."

Earlier, Yuno had posted a mukbang video of his first-class flight, showing him ordering in-flight meals 20 times, including seven bowls of ramen, salad, bread before the meal, fruit, sandwiches, and dessert.

After the video was released, criticism spread online that the excessive meal requests could increase the workload for flight attendants and inconvenience other passengers.

As the controversy grew, Yuno deleted the video on the 15th and posted a lengthy apology. He has now apologized once again through a video and a handwritten letter.

Reactions from internet users became somewhat more positive after the second apology was made public. Comments included, "He did make a mistake, but he seems to be sincerely reflecting on it," "I hope he grows from this incident," and "He has apologized enough, and now he just needs to show it through his actions."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.