Is this really 'Lee Ji-hoon♥' Ayane? With a drastically changed figure amidst her 'second pregnancy'..."I miss my slim days"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Ji-hoon's wife, Ayane, shared her honest feelings while revealing photos from before her pregnancy, along with an update on her current status of being pregnant with her second child.

On the 24th, Ayane posted several photos along with the caption, "Now that I'm pregnant, I miss when I was slim, so a trip down memory lane.

" The photos revealed include family photos taken during her first daughter's first birthday photoshoot, as well as a solo shot of Ayane. Recalling the memories of that time, Ayane said, "They took a solo shot of Mom during the first birthday shoot.

" She continued to express her satisfaction, saying, "Our family is about to get +1. My baby's favorite photo! The first birthday shoot really went well. " The photos, featuring her slender figure and bright smile from before her pregnancy, drew attention by showcasing a different charm compared to her current appearance while pregnant with her second child.

Recently, Ayane has also been consistently sharing the changes she has experienced since becoming pregnant with her second child. She shared her excitement ahead of childbirth by posting a photo of herself cradling her noticeably swollen belly with both hands, accompanied by the caption, "My appearance these days. My body suddenly got huge! Issue!" In particular, Ayane, who has entered her 20th week of pregnancy, also shared an update on her current situation, revealing that she has begun taking care of her body in earnest.

She received much support for focusing on preparing to welcome her second child healthily while receiving prenatal care in a comfortable environment. Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hoon and Ayane overcame a 14-year age difference and got married in 2021.

Since their marriage, the couple has consistently shared their daily lives through YouTube and social media, actively communicating with fans, and welcomed their first daughter last year. Having recently announced the news of their second pregnancy, the couple continues to prepare to welcome a new family member and is receiving congratulations and support from many by sharing their happy daily lives.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.