Ko Ji-yong, Still Looking Frail Amid Health Rumors... A Warm Reunion With Lee Jae-jin: "Just the Two of Us After a Long Time"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, shared a cheerful update after meeting Lee Jae-jin for the first time in a while.

On the 24th, Ko Ji-yong posted a photo along with the message, "Friday, meeting Jae-jin hyung alone after a long time #Sechs Kies #Lee Jae-jin."

The photo showed Ko Ji-yong and Lee Jae-jin sitting side by side in the same space and enjoying a relaxed time together.

Ahead of the weekend, the two shared a leisurely conversation over delivery food, continuing their long friendship. Their bright smiles in an unadorned, natural setting drew warm reactions from fans.

Particular attention also focused on Ko Ji-yong's recent condition, after he had raised concerns with rumors about his health. He appeared healthier than before, but his slim frame still caught the eye.

Ko Ji-yong had previously admitted that he went through a difficult period because of declining health. He said, "My liver enzyme levels suddenly spiked, and I was hospitalized," adding, "I had gotten to the point just before cirrhosis," which shocked many.

At the time, reports said Ko Ji-yong had suffered a sharp weight loss, with his height of 180 cm and weight dropping to just 63 kg, deepening fans' concerns. Following medical advice, he quit drinking completely and focused on recovering his health, while also changing his lifestyle to restore his condition.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong debuted in 1997 as a member of Sechs Kies and became widely loved. He later left the group, retired from the entertainment industry, and worked as a businessman.

He married family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im in 2013 and has a son. More recently, he has been staying in touch with fans through TikTok Live broadcasts and other activities.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.