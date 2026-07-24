Im Chang-jung's DNA Is Incredible... His 9-Year-Old Son Can't Hide It: "His Footwork Is Just Like His Dad's"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Seo Ha-yan, the wife of singer Im Chang-jung, smiled warmly as she shared a glimpse of their son's daily life, showing off his musical DNA that clearly takes after his father.

On the 24th, Seo Ha-yan posted a video along with the caption, "Junjae's wise private life."

The video showed their fourth son, Junjae, visiting a record store. As he looked around the shop and browsed through various albums, Junjae naturally began moving to the rhythm when music started playing.

In particular, Junjae was completely absorbed in the music and showed off his own unique sense of rhythm by dancing and stepping to the beat with his feet. Watching him, Seo Ha-yan said, "He won't come out because he's looking around the record shop," and smiled at her son, who was fully immersed in the music.

She then added, "His footwork is just like his dad's," drawing laughs as she pointed out how much his dance moves and sense of rhythm resemble Im Chang-jung's. His natural musical instinct and lively energy, so much like his father, brought smiles to those who saw it.

Seo Ha-yan regularly shares moments from her daily life with her five sons on social media, staying in touch with fans. Each time she posts about her children's growth or small family moments, she draws strong support and attention.

Junjae has recently attracted attention for being recognized for his outstanding talent in music. The 9-year-old, who is studying piano, was selected as a final admittee to the 54th incoming class audition for the 2026 Seoul Arts Center Music Gifted Academy, proving his remarkable ability. Despite his young age, he earned praise for achieving such a meaningful result through steady practice and effort.

Meanwhile, Im Chang-jung married Seo Ha-yan, who is 18 years younger than him, in 2017, and they have five sons. As the family continues to share glimpses of their daily life with fans, growing interest is also focused on their son, who appears to have inherited his musical talent.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.