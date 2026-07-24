Lee Young-ji begs fans before WATERBOMB appearance, but ends up drenched anyway

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Lee Young-ji asked fans not to spray water before her WATERBOMB Music Festival stage, but she ultimately drew laughs after appearing completely soaked.

Lee Young-ji shared a selfie on her social media story on the 24th.

In the photo, she caught attention by pulling off a stage outfit styled with nude-toned makeup, blonde hair, and flashy accessories.

Proud of her styling, she also added a caption that read, "I really like my face today, so could you not splash water on me? Is there no way around it?"

That day, Lee Young-ji took the stage at Waterbomb Seoul 2026. WATERBOMB Music Festival is a signature summer event where artists and audiences enjoy performances while spraying water at one another.

Lee Young-ji wanted to keep her makeup and hairstyle intact, so she made a cute pre-show request to fans not to throw water at her. Still, she could not avoid the festival's trademark water shower.

A few hours later, she posted photos of herself soaked through, along with the short message, "No chance." With her blonde hair, makeup, and even her outfit completely wet, her resigned expression as she stared into the camera drew laughter.

Fans also joined in the fun, reacting with comments such as, "How could you possibly endure that?" "That was the hardest request at WATERBOMB," and "You still look pretty even when you're wet."

Meanwhile, Lee Young-ji will appear on tvN's new variety show "Space Rice Cake Shop," which premieres on the 31st at 8:35 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.