Lee Ji-hye's Porsche license plate disappears, worth 200 million won... "It wasn't theft or a tax issue"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Lee Ji-hye said she safely recovered her car's license plate after an absurd incident in which it suddenly went missing.

On the 24th, Lee Ji-hye posted a photo on her social media showing the missing license plate and wrote, "The license plate is gone..." and "How absurd..."

In the photo, a white Porsche Panamera was parked, but the front license plate was completely missing. Fans also expressed concern as the spot where the plate should have been was left empty.

Internet users reacted with comments such as, "Was it stolen?", "It looks like it fell off while driving", "You should report it quickly", and "What happened?"

Lee Ji-hye later explained the situation in an additional post and cleared up the misunderstanding.

She dismissed the speculation, saying, "It wasn't theft. It wasn't a tax issue."

She added, "After filing a lost-item report at the police station, I got a reissue from the District Office. Someone reported seeing the fallen plate somewhere in Sinsa-dong. It was resolved well."

The exact reason the license plate went missing has not been confirmed, but it is believed to have fallen off somewhere in the Sinsa-dong area while she was driving. With a citizen's tip as well, the incident ended safely.

The car in the photo is believed to be Porsche's luxury sports sedan, the Panamera. In South Korea, the base model starts at about 184 million won, and prices can exceed 200 million won depending on options.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.