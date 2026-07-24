Lee Na-yeon of "Transit Love 2" Breaks Down After Hair Transplant Side Effects Leave Her Hair 30 cm Thinner: "I Could See My Scalp"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Lee Na-yeon, who appeared on TVING's "Transit Love 2" and works as a JTBC sports announcer, said she experienced unexpected and severe side effects after a hair transplant and spoke candidly about how she felt at the time.

On the 24th, a video titled "Hair Transplant, the Reason I Couldn’t Talk About It Until Now" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "I Am Lee Na-yeon NAYEON."

In the video, Lee Na-yeon said, "I brought the despair edition of my hair transplant review," adding, "It did not go well. Beyond that, I suffered extremely serious side effects."

She said she had long been worried about an M-shaped hairline on one side of her forehead, so she chose a non-incisional long-hair hair transplant.

She recalled, "Maybe choosing the non-incisional method was my mistake," and added, "The anesthesia did not wear off for three to four months. I think the anesthetic just did not suit me."

She continued, "At first, I could tell my face looked much better. I admit that the hairline matters. The first week or so went well."

But about 10 days later, an unexpected problem emerged. Lee Na-yeon said, "About 10 days later, my hair started falling out. It was not the transplanted area, but the back that began to shed." She added, "My scalp started showing white, and I became bald," describing the shocking situation at the time.

She said the hospital had told her she was the first patient they had seen like this in 10 years. Lee Na-yeon explained that she also visited a Korean medicine clinic, a hair loss clinic, and a university hospital, but "no one could find a clear cause. That is how hair loss is, they said." She added, "I have always had a weak immune response and my scalp was not in good condition, so they said I may have reacted badly when the anesthetic was administered."

Lee Na-yeon said, "I tried to fill in 1 or 2 cm, but 30 cm was lost," and added, "After it happened at the end of December, I lived in hell for three or four months starting in January 2026."

She went on, "Hair started falling out even more around the areas where it had already shed. I really developed hair loss. I thought my world was collapsing," and added, "When I looked at it alone at home, I even cried." Her remarks drew sympathy.

Still, she was careful not to blame the hospital. Lee Na-yeon said, "The hospital did nothing wrong. No matter where I had the procedure, I think I was destined to end up like this," and advised, "If you are considering a hair transplant, I recommend taking at least a month to properly care for your scalp health before undergoing the procedure."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.