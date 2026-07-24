Boom's 29-Month-Old Daughter Already Looks Like a Girl Group Member... 'Big Eyes and Fresh Smile' Make Her a Complete Beauty ('Choi Woo-soo Mountain')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Boom's 29-month-old daughter Yunseo captured viewers' attention with her doll-like beauty and adorable eating scenes.

On the 24th, MBC released a teaser for "Choi Woo-soo Mountain," titled "A Hiking Trip with Babies That Took Over the Internet."

The video showed Jang Dong-min hiking with his children Jiwoo and Siwoo, Heo Kyung-hwan and his youngest niece Ria, and Boom with his daughter Yunseo.

In particular, Boom's daughter Yunseo, who appeared for the first time that day, immediately drew attention with her clear features, large eyes, and adorable doll-like looks. Her snack-eating scene made her even cuter. She held the food tightly in one hand and ate it in small bites, while her bright smile melted the hearts of online aunts and uncles everywhere.

When the production team said, "After Yunseo appeared in the teaser, she went straight to the hot topics list," Boom laughed and replied, "It is probably because it is her first time. A lot of people were curious about Yunseo."

Heo Kyung-hwan's niece Ria also drew attention by imitating her uncle's signature catchphrase and dancing to music, showing off her natural charm. Jang Dong-min's daughter Jiwoo and son Siwoo also charmed viewers, raising expectations for a heartwarming and playful hiking adventure with the children.

Meanwhile, Boom married a non-celebrity wife in 2022 and welcomed his first daughter, Yunseo, two years later. He recently became the father of two daughters after the birth of his second daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.