Lee Ji-hoon and Miura Ayane's 24-Month-Old Daughter Understands 65% of Japanese After Just Three Days... "Her Adaptability Is Amazing"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Miura Ayane, the wife of musical actor Lee Ji-hoon, revealed her 24-month-old daughter Ruhee's remarkable language-learning ability.

On the 24th, Miura Ayane shared an update on Ruhee, who is growing quickly, through her social networking service, saying, "These days, when it's just me and Mom, we only speak Japanese."

She explained, "Ruhee has a fearless personality and likes to try everything, so I started because she is the kind of child who even tries to imitate mistakes when she speaks." She added, "It's only been three or four days, but it's amazing that she understands right away," and said, "She still doesn't speak Japanese very well herself, but she repeats after me and understands about 65% of what I say." She went on to note, "Her adaptability is amazing."

Miura Ayane also revealed why she began teaching Japanese to her daughter. She said, "My mother recently came to Korea, but she couldn't communicate at all with her granddaughter," and added, "Because they don't get to see each other often, I felt even more sorry."

Meanwhile, Miura Ayane married musical actor Lee Ji-hoon in 2021 despite their 14-year age gap, and welcomed daughter Ruhee last year. She is currently sharing her parenting life through social networking service posts and YouTube, and recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child, drawing many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.