Kim Sung-soo and Park So-yoon Wear Bride-and-Groom Hanbok Seven Months Into Their Romance... "On Park Sul-nyeo's Fashion Show Stage" (Groom's Class)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Kim Sung-soo and home shopping host Park So-yoon showed a rosy mood toward marriage as they appeared together in a special wedding attire event seven months after going public with their relationship.

On the 24th episode of Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2," Kim Sung-soo and Park So-yoon met master hanbok designer Park Sul-nyeo and spent an exciting time that felt like a pre-wedding moment.

The two had a special experience when they visited hanbok expert Park Sul-nyeo that day. Kim Sung-soo and Park So-yoon, who have been publicly dating since last December, joined a charity fashion show as bride-and-groom models at Park Sul-nyeo's suggestion.

The cast members also naturally brought up marriage after seeing the pair. Lee Hyun-yi set the tone by saying, "Let's do the fashion show and ask for wedding clothes while we're at it," and Kim Yo-han agreed, cheering on their relationship.

Park Sul-nyeo did not hold back her praise for Kim Sung-soo. She told Park So-yoon, "It's not just that he's tall. He takes good care of himself. Isn't he really good, not just ordinary?" emphasizing his appeal.

She then shared her own marriage story and offered direct advice. Park Sul-nyeo said, "We met in December and got married on March 5. You just have to say, 'I like you, so please marry me.' That's enough. I did that and kept begging," showing her trademark candid and confident charm.

After hearing that, Tak Jae-hoon laughed and said, "That has its own charm. If she does that, men would definitely get married. How could you say no when someone asks, 'Please marry me'?"

Park So-yoon praised Kim Sung-soo as "really considerate," and Park Sul-nyeo, after watching the two, strongly recommended him, saying, "Watching him on Groom's Class, I thought he might be timid and nag a lot, but if you can overlook that a little, nine things out of ten will be good. Listen to me and try it. You won't regret it."

Later, when Kim Sung-soo appeared in hanbok, Park So-yoon continued to admire him, saying, "Hanbok suits you well too." Her inability to take her eyes off him in the unfamiliar outfit highlighted the sweet atmosphere between the two even more.

While Park So-yoon went to change, Park Sul-nyeo told Kim Sung-soo, "You could get married this year. Around autumn. I'll make hanbok for your mother too. Be happy," surprising everyone. Kim Sung-soo smiled and said, "I'm so happy."

Park Sul-nyeo also prepared a special gift for the couple. She explained, "I prepared bedding because I hope the two of you do well. It's a gift traditionally given to the parents of the bride and groom," adding warmth to the moment. Tak Jae-hoon then joked, "Should I say I'm remarrying and go visit too?" making everyone burst into laughter.

Ahead of the fashion show, Kim Sung-soo showed his thoughtful side by adjusting Park So-yoon's outfit himself and giving her advice as she prepared to step onto the stage for the first time. On stage, they greeted acquaintances such as Yoon Jung-soo and Park Hae-mi warmly, keeping the atmosphere friendly and cheerful.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung-soo and Park So-yoon first met through Season 1 of "Groom's Class" last December and later began dating publicly. Through the show, they have shown consideration for each other and received much support from viewers.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.