Tak Jae-hoon: "If you're old, you should die"... Explodes After Missing Out on a Blind Date: "Why leave me, who is perfectly fine!" (Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Tak Jae-hoon showed his trademark wit after expressing disappointment over the order of blind date introductions.

On the 24th episode of Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2," a segment introducing Kim Sung-soo's junior colleague was aired, and Tak Jae-hoon's unexpected reaction drew laughter.

That day, Kim Yo-han was waiting to meet Kim Sung-soo. But when he heard, "Someone else will go out today. We are going to introduce your senior's junior colleague," he looked shocked.

Kim Sung-soo then made the set burst into laughter by saying, "I was going to go out too, but Lee Seung-cheol told me, 'You talk too much, so don't go,' so I couldn't."

Tak Jae-hoon, who was watching the situation unfold, reacted in an unexpected way. He asked, "Did you even know what kind of situation Kim Yo-han was in when you introduced him?" and shouted, "Why leave me, who is perfectly fine!" drawing laughter.

Tak Jae-hoon, who voiced his frustration at not getting a blind date opportunity before someone else, kept the mood light with his signature playful grumbling.

Kim Sung-soo tried to comfort Tak Jae-hoon and explained, "The age gap between you and the blind date partner is too big, so it wouldn't work." But Tak Jae-hoon was not fazed and shot back, "If you're old, you should die," sending the cast into another round of laughter.

Meanwhile, Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" is a variety show in which various cast members reflect on relationships and life through marriage, dating, and everyday experiences. It continues to draw attention for the cast's candid moments.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.