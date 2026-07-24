Shindong Says He Wants a Baby Before Marriage... Jun Hyun-moo Says, "If You Miss This Window, You'll Be in Your 50s"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Super Junior's Shindong honestly shared that he wants to have a child before getting married.

On the MBN and Channel S program "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," which aired on the 24th, Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) visited a popular restaurant in Hapcheon County with their "food friend" Shindong.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo introduced Shindong by saying, "Today's food friend is someone who broke Korea's stereotypes and an icon of yo-yo dieting."

He then said, "This course is tailored for Shindong. It's a dish he said he would definitely eat today if he were to die tomorrow," before heading to try stir-fried black pork and pork belly.

After hearing the restaurant owner's regional accent, Kwaktube laughed and said, "My mother came up to Seoul to help take care of the baby, and her voice is exactly the same as the owner's."

At that point, Shindong said, "I'm most jealous of Kwaktube, who is already a father," and Kwaktube shared a glimpse of his parenting life, saying, "My son is practicing rolling over these days."

Shindong then opened up, saying, "I'm already 42. I want to have a baby more than I want to get married." Jun Hyun-moo made everyone laugh by advising, "If you miss that chance, you'll be in your 50s right away."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.