‘2m Heartthrob’ Kim Yo-han Mistaken for Gang Dong-won, Drawing Attention on a Blind Date... “I Feel Sorry to Him”

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Former volleyball player and broadcaster Kim Yo-han once again lived up to his reputation as a Gang Dong-won lookalike, drawing unexpected attention on a blind date.

On the 24th episode of Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2," Kim Sung-soo was shown introducing a junior actor to Kim Yo-han.

That day, Kim Sung-soo introduced the blind date partner to Kim Yo-han and described her as "a polite junior I care about." The person who connected the two was actress Oh Yeon-hee, whom he met through a stage play.

From their very first meeting, the two created a distinctive atmosphere. In particular, Oh Yeon-hee stood out for naturally matching Kim Yo-han, who is nearly 2 meters tall. She is also 170 cm tall, and the pair drew attention as a striking visual combination.

Later, while returning after ordering drinks at a cafe, something unexpected happened. A customer looked at Kim Yo-han and asked, "Aren't you Gang Dong-won?"

Kim Yo-han had already gained attention in the past for his striking looks and the nickname "the volleyball player who looks like Gang Dong-won." That day, too, a sudden reaction from a passerby once again made that comparison feel real.

After hearing that, Oh Yeon-hee gave him a candid compliment, saying, "You really do look like Gang Dong-won." Kim Yo-han, however, looked embarrassed and replied humbly, "I'm shy. I feel sorry to him," drawing laughter.

Seeing Kim Yo-han remain cautious even in response to praise, Oh Yeon-hee burst into laughter, and the two continued their conversation in a more relaxed mood.

Kim Yo-han especially caught viewers' attention not only with his tall, handsome appearance but also with his honest and quirky charm. Despite the glamorous label of being a Gang Dong-won lookalike, his humble attitude only made him more likable.

Meanwhile, Kim Yo-han, a former member of the national volleyball team, was widely loved for his outstanding skills and warm appearance. Since retiring, he has been showing different sides of himself through broadcast appearances. On Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2," he continues to meet viewers by sharing his candid daily life and dating stories.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.