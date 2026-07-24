JYP's Park Jin-young Turns His Home Into a Gym...Even Realigns His Bones Himself, the Ultimate Self-Management Icon ('Point of Omniscient Interfere')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Park Jin-young, the head of JYP, showed off his ultimate self-discipline by revealing a huge workout room inside his home and a 100-minute exercise routine.

On the 24th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) released a teaser for 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' titled, "Park Jin-young, who is extremely serious about exercise. A full reveal of his morning workout routine!"

In the video, Park Jin-young appeared in workout clothes and headed to his exercise room. The spacious area was equipped with a treadmill, weight machines, a stretching mat, a gym ball, and even wall bars. Its scale and variety of equipment, which made it look like a professional training center had been moved into his home, drew admiration.

Park Jin-young began his warm-up to cues recorded in his own voice. He also set different custom countdown speeds for each muscle group, showing the textbook example of thorough self-management.

When Hong Hyun-hee asked, "Are you doing this because of WATERBOMB Music Festival?" Park Jin-young replied, "For life," surprising everyone.

In particular, Park Jin-young drew attention by showing himself realigning his bones. He explained, "Because I'm right-handed, I adjust the misaligned parts back to neutral," revealing how much care he puts into maintaining his body's balance.

Meanwhile, even the meticulous Park Jin-young had moments when he was instantly disarmed: in front of his two daughters. He said that having children changed his life, and he starts each day with hugs from his two daughters, ages six and seven. He also showed his extraordinary devotion as a "daughter dad" by even composing a song dedicated to them.

He said his two daughters resemble him, with long limbs and strong dancing and singing skills, and he could not hide his proud smile. He then added, "There is no better job in the world than being a singer," and revealed his "big picture" of forming a future girl group with the daughters of Rain and Kim Tae-hee, as well as Boom's daughter, sending the studio into laughter.

anjee85@Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.