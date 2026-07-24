"It Was Lucky That No Bones Broke at 71"... Jeon Seong-ae's Condition After Bathroom Fall That Brought Out 119 Emergency Number

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Mija shared an update on her mother, actress Jeon Seong-ae, after her bathroom fall.

On the 24th, Mija posted on her social media, saying, "My mom briefly lost consciousness after a bathroom fall. The 119 emergency number was called, and it was chaos, but four days have already passed."

She explained, "I am sharing this because I keep getting calls asking if she is okay. Her head still hurts, so she is taking painkillers, and the bruise on her arm has only faded a little." She added, "Still, it is lucky that no bones broke at the age of 71," expressing relief that the accident did not lead to a serious injury.

Mija emphasized, "Please be careful of slipping in the bathroom," and added, "Especially if your parents are in their 60s or older, you need to be even more careful." She continued, "We are not pretty, but we put down an inexpensive anti-slip mat," and concluded, "I hope everyone stays healthy."

Earlier, on the 20th, Mija shocked many by revealing on social media that her mother, Jeon Seong-ae, had slipped in the bathroom and been badly hurt.

She said, "Everyone, please be careful in the bathroom. The 119 emergency number came to our home early yesterday morning, and it was a scene of chaos." She went on, "I can laugh and talk about it now, but my mother slipped backward while washing her hair, hit her head hard on the sink, and collapsed on the bathroom floor, unable to get up."

Fortunately, detailed tests showed no major problems. Mija said, "The CT results showed that her brain is fine, but a lump the size of a fist formed." She added, "It was a night of a lot of tears and a lot of shock. All the things I had done wrong to my mother flashed before my eyes," revealing how shaken she was.

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actors Jang Gwang and Jeon Seong-ae, and she married comedian Kim Tae-hyun in 2022.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.