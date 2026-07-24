"37kg Weight Loss" Yesung Reveals He Spent 30 Million Won on Just One Delivery App... "Doesn't Everyone Have That Much?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Super Junior's Yesung surprised everyone by revealing the scale of his spending on delivery food.

On the 24th episode of MBN and Kstar's "Not_found," Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) visited a popular restaurant in Hapcheon County with their "food friend" Yesung.

That day, Kwaktube asked Yesung, "Wasn't there a reason you gained weight?"

Yesung replied, "I think it's true that I have an obesity gene. I'm someone who gains weight easily."

Jun Hyun-moo then asked, "But I heard you have three delivery apps," and Yesung laughed in disbelief, saying, "Doesn't everyone have that many?"

Yesung then shocked everyone by saying, "I spent 30 million won on just one delivery app."

He also said, "The first exercise I started to lose weight was ice hockey."

Meanwhile, Yesung previously said he began dieting with the obesity treatment Wegovy, but stopped after seeing no change. He later lost 37 kg in five months by changing his lifestyle habits.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.