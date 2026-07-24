Shindong Hurls Insult at Older Brother Yesung: "Are You Crazy?" — Tense Standoff Nearly Turns Physical

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Super Junior's Shindong recalled an episode that nearly led to a physical fight with fellow member Yesung.

On the 24th episode of MBN and Channel S's "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube (Kwak Joon-bin) visited a popular restaurant in Hapcheon County with their "meal friend" Shindong.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo asked, "Whenever Super Junior comes up, it's always about the members fighting. Have you ever fought too?"

Shindong replied, "It would be a shame if I were left out of Super Junior's fight stories. There was an incident where I almost had a big fight with Yesung hyung." He recalled, "I was in the middle of a diet, and after holding back all evening, I went to Inkigayo and sat alone on a sofa eating an idol sandwich. I don't remember exactly what Yesung hyung said, but I was instantly triggered by the words, 'Are you eating again?'"

He continued, "It wasn't even a big deal, but I was already struggling because I was dieting, so I got so angry the moment I heard that that I teased Yesung hyung back." He added, "Then Yesung hyung said, 'Hey, do you want to die?' and I shot back at my older brother, 'Are you crazy?'"

He went on to say, "Yesung hyung is slim, so I thought I could beat him. I also did judo when I was younger." Shindong added with a laugh, "The other members were around at the time, but instead of stopping us, they gathered with excited looks like, 'This is going to be so fun.' The manager came over and broke it up."

Shindong also weighed in on the Super Junior fighting hierarchy, saying, "In my view, the No. 1 spot would really go to Choi Si-won if it came down to a serious fight. He did taekwondo and also learned boxing while acting in dramas."

"From second place on, it's a bit unclear, but I think I would be either second or third. Donghae would probably be good at fighting too. He has a lot of muscle and boxes as well. I really don't think I could beat him in boxing," he said.

He concluded, "After that, everyone is more or less the same. The absolute last place would be Ryeowook. I think he'd fight with little cat-paw punches, or maybe pinch and bite."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.