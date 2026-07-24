"Going Home to Refresh My Eyes"... Yeon Jung-hoon, Who Has Been Married to Han Ga-in for 21 Years, Reveals What He Said at a Company Dinner ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Yeon Jung-hoon showed his unwavering affection for his wife Han Ga-in, even after 21 years of marriage, and proved himself to be a devoted husband.

On the KBS 2TV program 'Problem Child in House,' which aired on the 24th, Yeon Jung-hoon, known as the 'national thief' for winning over one of Korea's most beautiful actresses, Han Ga-in, appeared as a guest.

That day, Yeon Jung-hoon said he felt proud of the nickname 'one of Korea's three great thieves.'

He said, "I was the first to use the word 'thief' at a press conference." He added with a laugh, "I never knew it would become so influential that it would be mentioned alongside soy-marinated crab."

Yeon Jung-hoon said, "I was very attracted to someone who could shake me. I like a woman who makes me submit." He added, "Han Ga-in is strong. I ask her about everything I do." He continued, "Even when I buy something, I feel more at ease if I get her approval first." He also said, "I don't know much about clothes, so I ask my wife to check them for me."

Even after 21 years of marriage to Han Ga-in, Yeon Jung-hoon said she still looks beautiful to him. He recalled, "After filming, there was a company dinner. It was time to go home, so I said I would go home and refresh my eyes before coming back." He laughed as he explained that the remark spread quickly.

He added, "After living together for 21 years, you get used to someone's beauty." Then, he said, "But I suddenly looked at her one day, and she was so beautiful. I found myself just staring at her."

He also recalled falling for her again when she became healthier through exercise. "My wife has become much healthier from working out," he said. "She came home after exercising in her workout clothes, and she looked so cool."

He also said the couple has very different personalities. Yeon Jung-hoon explained, "Our personalities and even our tastes in food are opposite. I like to eat a little of everything, but my wife prefers Korean food." He added, "She has a strong competitive spirit. I like sports that involve competition, but she prefers quiet, solo workouts. If I win, it becomes a big deal."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.