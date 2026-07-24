Lee Da-hae, Already Showing a Noticeably Rounder Belly... Surprised by Her Changed D-line: "I'm Still a Beginner"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Da-hae shared a more pronounced baby bump and gave fans an update full of excitement.

On the 24th, Lee Da-hae posted several photos along with the caption, "I went there for a shoot, fell in love, and even took a tour! After meeting Haebeuni, I thought I would definitely want to come back someday and stay here at a relaxed pace."

In the released photos, Lee Da-hae is seen spending a leisurely time against a backdrop of beautiful nature and a sentimental space.

Dressed comfortably in maternity wear, Lee Da-hae naturally showed off her fuller belly while smiling brightly, bringing smiles to everyone who saw the photos.

In particular, she added the witty phrase, "My D-line is still a beginner," sharing the excitement and happiness of an expectant mother.

Lee Da-hae styled her maternity wear elegantly, creating a graceful mood. Her softer smile and relaxed expression reflected the happiness of waiting for her baby daughter, who is due soon.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023. Three years after their wedding, she announced her pregnancy in May and received many congratulations. It was later revealed that the baby is a girl, drawing further attention. The couple is now enjoying a happy daily life as they prepare to welcome their first child.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.