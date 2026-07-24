"Kim Gu-ra's Son" Geuri Loses Passport Just 3 Hours After Arriving in China... "We Had to Stop Filming, This Is a Disaster"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Rapper Geuri, whose real name is Kim Dong-hyun, had a frightening mishap on the first day of his trip to China after leaving his passport in a taxi.

On the 24th, a video titled "Freaking out 3 hours after arrival... What really happened in Qingdao, China" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "KimGeuri."

In the video, Geuri traveled to Qingdao, China, with actors he had worked with on a musical in the past for a friendship trip.

After arriving at the airport, the group took a taxi to the hotel, and Geuri said excitedly, "Let's leave our luggage and go eat. We finally made it to the hotel."

But an unexpected problem arose during check-in. His passport was missing.

After searching through his bag again and again without finding it, Geuri looked flustered and said, "This is bad. I need to turn off the camera," and filming was quickly halted.

It turned out that the passport had been left inside the taxi that had taken them from the airport to the hotel. Fortunately, the taxi driver returned to the hotel and handed it back, allowing the situation to end safely.

Letting out a sigh of relief, Geuri joked, "Wow, I almost kept filming TikToks here," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Geuri is the son of broadcaster Kim Gu-ra and has recently been sharing various aspects of his daily life on YouTube after completing his military service, actively connecting with fans.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.