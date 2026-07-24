Yeon Jung-hoon Says His 11-Year-Old Daughter, in the Top 1%, Has English Skills at a U.S. High School Senior Level... "She Looks Like Han Ga-in's Head" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Yeon Jung-hoon boasted about the English skills of his gifted daughter, who is in the top 1%.

On the 24th episode of KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," Yeon Jung-hoon, the man who won the heart of Korea's beloved beauty actress Han Ga-in, appeared as a guest.

That day, Yeon Jung-hoon shared an update on his family, saying his daughter is now 11 and his son is 8. Their first child arrived 10 years after marriage, after a long period without news of children. Yeon said, "My wife wanted that. She wanted to enjoy newlywed life and build her career. I respected her wishes."

When asked whether the children were especially good at studying and were considered gifted, he laughed and said, "They take after their mom's brain."

Han Ga-in previously drew attention on her YouTube channel by revealing that both of her children had attended a gifted-children program. She also said her eldest daughter was a language prodigy who taught herself Korean and English at 40 months old. In addition, her 11-year-old daughter took a Mensa warm-up IQ test and solved everything without hesitation, from math to English application questions, saying, "This is a piece of cake. It's so easy."

In response, Yeon Jung-hoon said, "When our first child was born, my wife read a lot of books to her. I spoke to her in English." He added, "That made her incredibly good at English. Later, she started reading English books and Korean books too."

He then surprised everyone by boasting, "She recently took a test, and they said her English level is equivalent to a U.S. high school senior."

Hearing this, Hong Jin-kyung said, "How wonderful must that be? He has everything," and added, "I suddenly thought of my daughter," drawing laughter in the studio with her envy.

Meanwhile, Yeon Jung-hoon and Han Ga-in married in 2005 and have one son and one daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.